HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has revealed the JEE Advanced 2020 examination dates on Thursday. The JEE Advanced 2020 exams for admissions into the various IIT colleges will be conducted on August 23rd.

JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various Indian Institute of Technology colleges. Top 250,000 rank holders from JEE Main examinations are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.

Earlier in the week, the HRD Minister had announced the JEE Main 2020 exam dates which will be conducted in the month of July. And now the JEE Advanced dates have also been revealed.

The JEE Main 2020 (April edition) will be conducted from July 18th to July 23rd, Along with this announcement, the minister also said that the NEET UG 2020 exam will be held on July 26th.

JEE Main (April edition) 2020 and JEE Advanced 2020 were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. JEE Main was scheduled to be conducted in the month of April and the JEE Advanced was scheduled for May 17th. 2020.

With regard to the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, as of Friday morning, the total number of cases had risen to 56,342 and 1,886 patients have died so far.