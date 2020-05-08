Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and High School (HS) examination result will be declared on or before June 30th, according to Indianexpress.com. The evaluation process for the exams already conducted have almost been completed, according to the sources in the boards.

AHSEC and SEBA boards who are responsible for class 12th and class 10th examination said that the evaluation process has been ongoing since April 22nd amidst lockdown when the process was brought under emergency services.

The 10th class examinations were managed to be completed before the lockdown for COVID-19 was imposed; however, there are still few exams pending for the class 12th. The report did not highlight on board’s plan on conducting the remaining exams.

AHSEC official has said to Indianexpress.com that only 20% evaluation work was left when the lockdown was imposed on March 25th. After the restart of the evaluation work from April 22nd, only eight zones have not submitted their answer sheets for scrutiny which will be done by May 10th.

SEBA in its part has completed the evaluation work and is only left with the post-evaluation work. The post-evaluation work will take a few more weeks and the results can be expected in the month of June, according to the report.

The state government will begin the new academic session in the month of September with a reduced syllabus as suggested by the HRD minister, said the official.