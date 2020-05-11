Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the evaluation process for the board exams for class 10th and class 12th from today, according to several reports. CBSE regional offices in green and orange zone will function normally from today, whereas offices in red zones will function with limited restrictions.

CBSE has decided to allow evaluation of the answer sheets from home for teachers to assess. Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the evaluation process to start wherein exam centres can deliver the answer sheets to evaluator’s home, according to NDTV. The transportation of answer sheets will face no restrictions except in the containment zones.

The CBSE had conducted its board exam in the months of February and March 2020 until March 18th after which the exams had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown imposed. The remaining exams will be conducted from July 1st to July 15th.

With the evaluation process for the exams already conducted beginning and the exams scheduled in the month of July, reports suggest that the CBSE result for class 10th and 12th board exams will be announced in the month of August.

CBSE had earlier decided to conduct exams for only 29 important subjects instead of the 41 remaining subjects. All the remaining exams for class 10th have been cancelled except for the students from Northeast Delhi. The region had witnessed violence in the month of February and thus a few exams were cancelled for that region specifically.