As expected, the Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the dates for the pending CBSE examination. The CBSE will conduct the pending 10th and 12th board exams between July 1st to July 15th for a total number of 29 subjects.

CBSE had to postpone all the board exams after March 18th due to the COVID-19 pandemic that was spreading across the country and the resultant lockdown.

A total number of 41 subjects had to be postponed which includes exams that were cancelled in Northeast Delhi in February due to the violence that the area experienced.

CBSE had earlier informed that not all the remaining 41 subjects will be conducted and only 29 most important subjects will be held. Of these, 23 are Class 12 subjects, and exams for six Class 10 subjects will be held only in North East Delhi. In the rest of India, no further exams will be held for Class 10.

Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had earlier requested the CBSE and state boards to begin the evaluation process for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams. On April 21, the CBSE had denied rumours that these exams may be cancelled. The evaluation process for the exams will take around one-and-a-half months once it begins.