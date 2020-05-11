Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released its revised academic calendar on Saturday, according to several reports. The academic calendar hints that the 2019-20 examinations and semester exams will be completed before July 31st, 2020.

The reports also state that the tentatively the university is planning on resuming classes in the last week of June and students are expected to come back to campus before that. The campus will be resumed to complete the remaining course before the exams.

The registration for the monsoon session will be fully done online so that students do not have to venture out to carry out the registration process.

Moreover, the academic session for the 2020-21 will begin from August 1st. Even if the results are not declared, the students will be promoted provisionally to the next session to start with the classes.

The VC of the JNU clarified that the academic calendar released is tentative and will depend on the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown situation prevalent throughout the country.