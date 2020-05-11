Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, said on Sunday that the state will conduct the board exams for the class 10th and 12th most probably in the first week of June, according to reports. The schedule of the exams will be announced after the lockdown is lifted.

There were a lot of concerns among students and parents about the schedule of the postponed board exams. The state had to postpone the exams on March 19th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adding to his comments, the minister said that the schedule of the exams will be given at least 10 days in advance before the commencement of the exam so that students have ample time to arrange to reach the exam centre on time. Moreover, the list of exam centres will be expanded so that proper physical distancing can be maintained between students.

Most of the important papers for the class 12th board exam are still pending including English, Hindi, Maths, Geography. For the class 10th, only three papers are pending, reports Indian Express. Around 20 lakh students are appearing the board exam from class 10th and 12th this year.

The board has started the evaluation process for the papers already conducted. Teachers are doing the evaluation work from home and private cabs are being used to send evaluation papers to their homes, adds the report from Indian Express.

Once the whole examination process is finished, the results can be expected in four to six weeks. The minister said that if the examination process is finished in the month of June-end or July, results can be expected in the month of August.