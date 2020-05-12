Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the 2018 Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) written exam result on Monday, May 11th, 2020. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at UPPSC’s official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total number of 260 candidates cleared the exam and made to the list. The exam was conducted on February 16th, 2020 and now the result has been declared.

How to check UPPSC APO 2018 result:

Visit UPPSC’s official website. Click on the link to check the APO’s result on the right panel. A PDF will open with roll numbers of all the successful candidates.

The result notification said that 45,311 candidates had registered to participate in the exam of which 18,782 candidates appeared for the exam.