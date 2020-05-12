West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has issued an official notification to all heads of educational institutions to promote class 11th students to class 12th without any further exam, according to NDTV.

CM Mamta Banerjee had issued a statement regarding the same a while ago and now the official notification for the same has been released amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown to combat its spread.

The notification issued by the Council basically says that all educational institutions under the WBCHSE will be promoting the class 11th students to class 12th in the next academic year without conducting any exams.

The report also states that the notification has asked institutions to send the marks of class XI of the completed exam in a formal already delivered on or before June 22nd to the council. Moreover, council has asked the institutional heads to conserve the unused blank answer scripts of Class 11 for the Council to collect the same after proper notification.

The board has completed the class 10th examination and the evaluation process is underway in the state. The class 12th exam had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown situation and an update regarding the same will be issued in the near future.