Delhi government has invited suggestions from various stakeholders regarding reopening of government schools once the lockdown for COVID-19 is lifted. The suggestions are sought from various stakeholders including students, parents, teachers, principals among others, reports NDTV.

The form to submit the suggestions is available on the Directorate of Education website and one can submit their thoughts and suggestions which will be shared with Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.

The invite for suggestions said, “The dialogue sessions will be centred on how each stakeholder views the challenges and opportunities created by COVID-19 situation, constraints we are likely to face in times to come and steps that need to be taken from now onwards to create an education set up that ensures equitable quality learning and well being of all children in post lockdown phase.”

The state of Delhi has registered more than 7200 cases of COVID-19 with more than 70 deaths registered. The nation was put under COVID-19 lockdown since March 24th and the third phase of lockdown will end on May 17th.