Uttar Pradesh 2018 Assistant Teacher recruitment examination result has been declared a while ago, according to reports. The result has been released officially and the link to check the result will be activated tomorrow, May 13th, at the official website. atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

According to Jagran Josh website, a total number of 146,060 have been declared as passed in the exam. The website had released the final answer keys on May 8th.

The exam was conducted in February 2019 but the release of the final answer keys was delayed because of the controversy regarding the cut-off marks.

Chief Minister of UP Adityanath had instructed the officials to release the result within a week’s time. The cut-off mark was set at 65% for general category and 60% for reserved category candidates after an order from Allahabad High Court, and now the result has been released.

How to check UP Assistant Teacher 2018 result: