IIT Delhi has recommended to Joint Implementation Committee to conduct six round of admission counselling this year for IITs, NITs, IIITs, and IIEST instead of the usual seven rounds, reports Indianexpress.com.

Moreover, there has also been a suggestion to declare the result JEE Advanced 2020 within a week’s time of the exam rather than the usual two weeks.

The report said that if the proposal is accepted, this will have a bearing on the admission process for all centrally funded technical institutions as they have a joint admission process

Early declaration of the result and the dropping of a round of counselling for admission will help to start the academic session sooner. Already the institutions have lost at least 3 months worth of time due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The report adds that the source said that dropping a round of counselling will not increase the vacant seats. The institutions have studied past counselling data and have concluded that most candidates use the seventh round to change their stream and it will have a negligible effect on the number of vacant seats.

The sources add that starting the academic session in the month of September as recommended by the UGC will be very difficult. The JEE Advanced is scheduled to be conducted in August and the month of September will be used to conduct the admission and counselling process.