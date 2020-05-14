Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal conducted a webinar with teachers today in which he announced that Central Board of Secondary Education will finish the correction of answer sheets within 50 days. Moreover, the minister said that the dates for the UGC NET June 2020 exam will be announced in the next few days.

The webinar was organised so that the minister can interact with the teachers to address their concerns and to seek suggestions regarding the disruption of academic calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

The minister said that NCERT will be issuing guidelines to the schools on the reopening process once the lockdown is lifted. NDTV reports the minister said that once the school opens, it cannot be said that the normalcy will return. NCERT will issue guidelines and health protocols for schools to follow once they reopen after the lockdown.

NCERT has already released an alternative academic calendar for students to follow with the use of various technology at their disposal. Separate calendar have been issued for Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary, and Higher Secondary classes.

Regarding the CBSE evaluation process, the minister said that the evaluation process began a few days ago. The process is being conducted at 3000 centres, informs NDTV. The minister added that answer copies are being sent to teachers’ homes.

The minister also said that teachers who are part of the evaluation process should not be asked by the schools to submit daily reports. Teachers have been asked to contact CBSE if schools are not following the protocol.

CBSE had to postpone the Class 10th and Class 12th board exams due to the lockdown. The board will conduct exams of just the important subjects remaining from June 1st to June 15th.

The examination date for the UGC NET will be informed in the next few day. The minister plans to hold a meeting in the next few days where the exact examination dates will be discussed and finalised. The June 2020 UGC NET and CSIR NET exam was also postponed and the last day to apply for the exam has been extended until May 16th.