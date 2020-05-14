Delhi University (DU) has announced that it’s going to conduct an online open-book, take-home exams for students in regular colleges, the School of Open Learning (SOL) and the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). This is being done due to the India-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dean of examination, Vinay Gupta, in a written letter has explained all the guidelines for the exams and asked the teachers to submit the question papers, reports TOI.

“In these circumstances, the university is actively considering the option of the conduct of open-book: take-home examination for students of the final year of all streams i.e. of regular, SOL and NCWEB,” said the letter sent to the head of departments.

The students will have to download the question papers online and the duration will be of two hours.

“The concept of ‘Open-Book’ examination would be introduced, wherein the student can refer to books, notes and other study materials to answer the questions. One hour additional would be given for downloading the question paper, scanning the answer sheets, and uploading the answer sheet. The student will have to upload on to the portal, the answer sheet within three hours from the start of the examination,” the letter added.

While the teachers have been asked to send the question papers before June 3, they have raised objections against this system, added the report from TOI.

DU also announced a circular regarding extension of the date for filling-up examination forms. A notice regarding this was uploaded in its official website www.du.ac.in.

“In view of the prevailing situation with regard to threat of spread of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown, the last date for filling up of examination form is being extended till May 31, 2020. If any student faces any problem in filling up the form, they should contact the respective college/institution for resolution. In case the problem is not resolved by the college/institution, the student may send an email at ‘examination.form@exam.du.ac.in’,” read the notice.

“Visually challenged students may contact their respective college/institution if they face any problem in filling the form. If the problem is not resolved, they are advised to contact Shri Kapil on 9711754093 or Shri Anand on 9971969562 between 11 am to 4 pm on working days. E-mail with queries may be sent at examination.form@exam.du.ac.in,” the notice added.