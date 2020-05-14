Defence Research and Development (DRDO) RAC released a recruitment notification for 137 vacancies on May 13th, 2020. The vacancies are for Engineering Graduates, Science Postgraduates and Psychology Masters. The detailed notification for the recruitment can be accessed at DRDO RAC’s official website, rac..gov.in.

The application process for the recruitment drive will be conducted in due course at the official website. Interested candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website for latest update.

Here is the detailed breakdown of 137 DRDO vacancies:

Name of the Position Vacancy Mode of Selection Electronics & Comm. Engg 37 GATE Score + Descriptive Exam + Personal Interview Mechanical Engg 35 GATE Score + Descriptive Exam + Personal Interview Computer Science & Engg 31 GATE Score + Descriptive Exam + Personal Interview Electrical Engg 12 GATE Score + Personal Interview Material Science & Engg/ Metallurgical Engg 10 GATE Score + Personal Interview Physics 8 GATE Score + Personal Interview Chemistry 7 GATE Score + Personal Interview

Chemical Engg 6 GATE Score + Personal Interview Aeronautical Engg 4 GATE Score + Personal Interview Mathematics 4 GATE Score + Personal Interview Civil Engg 3 GATE Score + Personal Interview Psychology 10 NET Score + Personal Interview

Here is the direct link to access the DRDO 2020 RAC recruitment notification.

The candidate must not be more than 28 years old to be eligible to apply with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories,

The final merit list will be based on 80% weightage on GATE/NET/Descriptive exam scores, whichever application, and 20% weightage for the Personal Interview.

Candidates who have due to appear for the June 2020 NET exam are also eligible to apply. One needs to submit the NET score 15 days within the date of the declaration of the result.

It should be noted that the June UGC NET examination application process is ongoing and the last day to apply for the same for now is May 16th, 2020.