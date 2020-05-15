Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the SSC examination timetable which is scheduled to be conducted in the month of July. The exam will begin on July 10th and will go on until July 16th, according to Times of India.

The SSC exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of March and April; however, the exam had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown to contain the virus.

The board has decided to conduct exams for six subjects instead of the usual 11 subjects to make up for the lost time due to the lockdown. The exam is also scheduled to be conducted even on a Sunday and the timing for the exam will be from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

Here is the AP SSC 2020 exam schedule

Date Subject Time 10 July 2020 First Language 9.30 am to 12.45 pm 11 July 2020 Second Language 9.30 am to 12.45 pm 12 July 2020 English 9.30 am to 12.45 pm 13 July 2020 Maths 9.30 am to 12.45 pm 14 July 2020 General Science 9.30 am to 12.45 pm 15 July 2020 Social Studies 9.30 am to 12.45 pm 16 July 2020 OSSC Main: Vocational 9.30 am to 12.45 pm

AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said to TOI that limited number of students will be allocated to each exam centre so as to maintain physical distancing protocol for COVID-19. Use of mask will be mandatory at the examination hall and seating arrangement will be made to ensure proper distancing between students is maintained.