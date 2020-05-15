West Bengal Madhyamik or 10th class result date is still not clear, according to a report by NDTV, based on a quote from an official from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSEB). The evaluation process has been completed but the corrected answer sheet is stuck with examiners for now, adds the report.

An official said the result will announced after the entire process is over and advisory issued by the government about the normalisation of the COVID-19 situation. The examiners have finished the evaluation process and the examiner will collect the evaluated answer sheet by end of this month.

The post-evaluation process has been stuck due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Once the head examiner completes the formalities, they will hand over the marks to the board after which the result will be declared.

Once the result is declared, the students can check the result at the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

Regarding the Class 12th examination, the exam could not be completed due to the COVID-19 lockdown in March. The remaining exam will be conducted now in the month of June.