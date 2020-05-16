Board of School Examination Bihar (BSEB) will be declaring the 10th or Matric 2020 board examination result within a week’s time, according to multiple reports. The BSEB official has reportedly informed that the 10th board answer sheet evaluation process is almost complete and thus students can expect the result soon.

The result, once declared, can be accessed at BSEB’s official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.online. More than 15 lakh students had appeared for the 10th board exam this year from the state.

BSEB had conducted the 10th and 12th board exams in the month of February and has already declared the 12th board exam result on March 24th. The students of class 12th have managed to score the pass percentage of 80.44%. Students of both classes will get their respective mark sheets in the month of August.

The board had plans to declare the result in the month of April; however, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant lockdown, the evaluation process for class 10th answer sheets had to be postponed. The correction process was restarted in the month of May.

How to check BSEB 10th result: