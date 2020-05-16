Tamil Nadu Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said that the education department will issue the SSLC hall tickets scheduled to be conducted in June after May 18th, 2020, according to Indianexpress.com. The minister also said that the hall tickets can be downloaded from the official website, dge.tn.gov.in and dge1.tn.nic.in, adds the report.

To mitigate lack of public transport due to the lockdown, the state government will run buses to pick and drop students to and from examination centres, said the minister. The government will also make sure proper physical distancing is maintained at the examination centre and other COVID-19 pandemic precautions are followed.

The board had released the examination timetable on May 12th in which it had said that the examination will be conducted from June 1st to June 12th for the SSLC class. The exam for the Class 12th for students who were absent due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be conducted from June 4th and exams for class 11th will be conducted on June 2nd, 2020.

The state had scheduled to conduct the SSLC examination from March 27th to April 13th, but the exam had to be postponed due to the lockdown placed for COVID-19 pandemic. The evaluation work for students who had appeared for the class 12th exam will begin from May 27th.

The SSLC 2020 timetable for the state is as follows: