TN 2020 SSLC timetable released; exam starting from June 1
The state board will conduct the class 12th absentee students exam from June 4th, 2020.
Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan released the SSLC or class 10th board exam timetable today, according to Times of India. The exam will be conducted from June 1st and will go on until June 12th, 2020.
The exam for the Class 12th for students who were absent due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be conducted from June 4th and exams for class 11th will be conducted on June 2nd, 2020, added the minister.
The SSLC 2020 timetable for the state is as follows:
TN SSLC Timetable
|Date
|Subject
|June 1st, 2020
|Language
|June 3rd, 2020
|English
|June 5th, 2020
|Maths
|June 6th, 2020
|Optional Language
|June 8th, 2020
|Science
|June 10th, 2020
|Social Science
|June 12th, 2020
|Vocational
The state had scheduled to conduct the SSLC examination from March 27th to April 13th, but the exam had to be postponed due to the lockdown placed for COVID-19 pandemic. The evaluation work for students who had appeared for the class 12th exam will begin from May 27th, adds the TOI report.