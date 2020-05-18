Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said via Twitter that the state education board will cancel the remaining 10th class board examination. The remainder of the 12th class board exam will be conducted from June 8th to June 16th.

The 10th class evaluation will be done based on the exams already conducted, said the Chief Minister in the tweet. The remainder the subjects will be remarked as pass. Earlier, the board had said that the exams will be conducted only for important subjects.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल के 10वीं के मेरे बच्चों की जो परीक्षाएं शेष रह गई थीं, अब वे नहीं होंगी। जिन विषयों के पेपर हो गये हैं, उनके अंक के आधार पर ही रिजल्ट तैयार होगा। मेरे 12वीं के बच्चों के शेष रह गये विषयों की परीक्षाएं 8 से 16 जून के बीच होंगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 16, 2020

Regarding the evaluation process, Indianexpress.com says that MPBSE will start the evaluation process 3 days after the lockdown is lifted.

The 12th class exams will be conducted for Biology, Higher Mathematics, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Political Science, Book Keeping and Accountancy, Business Economics, Corporate Production, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Milk Trade, Poultry Farming, and Fishery still Life and Design, History of Indian Art Anatomy Physiology and Health, Element of Science, first, second and third vocational courses, reports Indian Express.

The state has 4,977 registered cases of COVID-19 positive patients with 248 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country crossed 95,000 mark with more than 3000 deaths.