Karnataka State Police (KSP) released a recruitment short advertisement for 2672 posts for Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) on Sunday, May 17th, 2020.

Submission of online application begins from today, May 18th, and will close on 15th June 2020. To apply and keep track of the application status, visit the official website, ksp.gov.in

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2420 vacancies for Special Reserve Police Constable KSRP and 252 vacancies for Bandsmen KSRP.

The official advertisement said to the interested applicants, “If you are the kind who is passionate about serving the people, Karanataka State Police is looking for you”,

The official website will also release the detailed recruitment notification detailing the application process, eligibility and qualification criteria, reservation policy, mode of selection and important dates along with activating the application process. All these formalities will be conducted at the official website.

Here is the direct link to access short advertisement for KSP 2020 recruitment drive