Kerala government has decided to postpone the SSLC and Plus two examination until June after the centre extended the COVID-19 lockdown until May 31.

The exact details and timetable for the examination will be released in the future, reports NDTV.

Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) and Kerala Public Examination Board (KPEB) will now conduct the Plus and SSLC examination respectively in the month of June.

The officials from these departments have refused to divulge further information regarding the update, adds the report.

NDTV reports that the decision to postpone the exam was taken in a high level meeting haired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today. The CM is expected to make the announcement in the daily briefing.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced that the SSLC and Plus two exams for 2020 will be held from May 21 to May 31 and timetable for the same had also been released.

The exams were originally scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but had to be postponed due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.