Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced on Monday that the education board will conduct the SSLC exam from June 25 to July 4. Moreover, the English paper for the PUC II will be conducted on June 18, according to a report by Times of India.

The exams for the SSLC will be conducted for a 10-day period with a gap of a day for English, Maths, Science and Social Science subjects. The decision was taken after consulting CM BS Yediyurappa and reputed educationalist including MLCs and MLAs, adds the report.

A total number of 8.48 lakh students will appear for the exam. The government plans to add more exam centres to maintain proper physical distancing. A separate room will be provided for students who have symptoms but want to appear for the exam, said the minister. The government will also provide hand santiser and two masks for each student appear for the exam.

The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted from March 27th to April 9th, 2020; however, the exam had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown imposed to mitigate its spraed.

The state had registered a total number of 1246 cases of COVID patients with a death toll of 37. The nationwide figure for COVID-19 cases crossed the 1 lakh mark on Monday with death toll rising to 3,156.