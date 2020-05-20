The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 examination is set to be conducted on July 31, as per multiple reports. The exam is conducted by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) and the announcement was made on Tuesday.

GUJCET 2020 exam is conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. Indian Express reports that around 1.25 lakh have applied to appear for the exam this year of which 75.5 thousand are for non-medical stream and almost 50 thousand for the medical stream.

The board generally conducts the exam in the month of March and the result is declared along with the HSC Science stream result. This year, although the HSC Science stream result has been declared, but the GUJCET 2020 exam is yet to be conducted due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

GSEB had declared the HSC or 12th Science stream result on May 17 and the students had scored a pass percentage of 71.34%. The result for the HSC Commerce and Arts stream is expected to be released in the month of May itself.