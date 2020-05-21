Secretary of Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) warned all the students and parents to not trust fake news regarding the release of results. The secretary added that the 10th result of the state will be declared by end of this month.

Several outlet on Wednesday had reported that the result for the 10th board exam from the state was coming out in the evening hours. The secretary addressed the rumours and said that the news is false. Students and parents can expect the result by May end.

Hindustan Times reports, “No official date of result has been decided yet and results will be declared after proper announcement. The result is likely to be announced in the end of this month. Even many people have shared the link for class 10 result which is also fake,” said the secretary.

Over 7 lakh students had appeared for the 10th and 12th class board exam of which 3.7 lakh students participated in class 10th. The evaluation process was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

Once the result for the BSEH 10th class is declared, it can be accessed at the official website, bseh.org.in, and at the third party results website, indiaresults.com.