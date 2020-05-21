Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct the 12th board examination from June 9, according to Times of India. The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day and will go on until June 15.

The timetable was released after the board had decided earlier in the week that it will conduct exams for only crucial subjects this year to make up for the lost time due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The board had scheduled to conduct the board exams for both the classes this year from March 20th to April 11th; however, to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the exams were postponed.

Here is the detailed timetable as reported by TOI

Date Subject (9 am to 12 noon shift) Subject (2 pm to 5 pm shift) June 9 Higher Mathematics Geography June 10 Book Keeping and Accountancy Crop Production and Horticulture

First Question Paper Vocational Course June 11 Biology Economics June 12 Business Economics Animal Husbandry, Milk Trade. Poultry, and Fisheries June 13 Political Science Anatomy

Physiology and Health

Still Life and Design

Second Question Paper for Vocational Course June 15 Chemistry Science Element

History of India Art

Third Question Paper for Vocational Course

The board will take proper COVID-19 precautions to make sure that students are safe during the exam. Parents have been asked to send children for exam only if they are fit and do not show any symptoms of COVID-19. The students should use mask while appearing for the exam and should follow the physical distancing protocol.

The 10th class timetable will be released soon. This year for 10th class the board has decided to conduct exams only for First Language Special - Hindi, English, Sanskrit, or Urdu, and Second and Third Language (General) - Hindi as part of the remaining subjects.