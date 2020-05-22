All India Management Association (AIMA) has released admit card for its first IBT-based MAT examination on Thursday, May 21. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the IBT admit card from the official website, mat.aima.in.

The Remote Proctored Internet Based Mode (IBT) allows candidates to appear for the Management Admission Test (MAT) rom the convenience and safe confines of their homes rather than going to the test centre. The IBT exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 25.

Here is the direct link to download the MAT IBT model admit card.

AIMA used to conduct MAT examination through Paper Based Test or Computer Based test at test centres. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, this year the IBT mode has been introduced. The admit card is available for candidates who have registered; however, application process for IBT mode is still ongiong for candidates who have not applied for it yet.

The CBT and PBT mode of examination is scheduled to be conducted in the month of June and application process has begun at the official website. The last day to register for the PBT mode is June 7 and CBT mode is June 15. The PBT exam will be held on June 14 and CBT exam on June 21.

MAT is a standardised test being administered to to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes offered by more than 600 institutions in India.