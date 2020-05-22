Calicut University on Thursday, May 21, released the Postgraduate 4th semester examination timetable, according to Times of India.

The exam timetable includes Regular, Supplementary, and Improvement exams for MA, MSc, MCom, MSW, MCJ, MTTM, MBE and MTHM courses.

The MCom exam will be conducted in the forenoon session on June 2 whereas for the remaining courses the exam will be conducted on the same day in the afternoon session, the report says.

The exams were scheduled to be conducted in the month of March/April but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown nationwide

The candidates are advised to keep checking the Calicut University’s official website to get details of the examination.