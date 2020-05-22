Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had conducted a review meeting on Thursday, May 21, and decided to delay the announcement of schedule of all future examination. The next meeting will be held on June 1 to review the situation.

The notification released by the Commission said the review meeting on June 1 will assess the COVID-19 and lockdown situation before taking any decision regarding announcements of schedules of the examinations of the Commission.

The delay in announcement was taken due to the extension of lockdown imposed by the government until May 31 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

Here is the direct link to access the SSC announcement.

According to a previous notification from the Commission, the list of postponed exams includes CHSL Tier I 2019 for remaining candidates, Junior Engineer Paper I exam 2019, Stenographer Grade C and D 2019, Skill Test for CGL 2018 exam, 2020 Phase VIII Selection Post.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country crossed the 1.18 lakh mark with the country witnessing the highest single-day jump in the number cases on Thursday. The death toll due to the pandemic crosses the 3,500 mark on Thursday.