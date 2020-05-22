Guahati University has declared the Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses’ results for all the odd semesters today, May 22, 2020, according to NDTV. All the students who had appeared for various exams for the university can check the result at the official website, guportal.in.

NDTV report also states that the result for the remaining examination will be declared in the near future at the official website. The result for all the undergraduate programmes major and general courses have been declared. For PG courses, MA in Psychology and MTech in Material Science and Technology have been declared.

Here is the direct link to check the Guahati University results.

The report from NDTV adds that the university has 300 colleges affiliated to it in the state of Assam and provides undergraduate and postgraduate courses including Arts, Science, Commerce and Management, Law, Medicine and Allied Health and Engineering and Technology.

How to check Guahati University results: