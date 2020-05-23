A lot of outlets had reported that the result for for the Bihar Board of School Examination (BSEB) 10th exam will be released on Friday; however, the result remained elusive throughout the day. Now, reports are emerging that the result will be released next week.

It should be noted that BSEB officials have been tight lipped about the exact date and all the sources. It has been confirmed by multiple outlets that the evaluation process has been completed and final tallying process is being done. It is highly unlikely that the result will be delayed any further and should come out next week.

Over 15 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the result to be declared. These students had appeared for the exam in the month of February. The evaluation process for class 10th exam answer sheet had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

After the result is declared, it can be accessed at BSEB’s official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebbihar.com and onlinebseb.in. The result will also be available on some third-party websites.

The board had declared the 12th board exam result on March 24th and students have managed to score the pass percentage of 80.44%. The mark sheet for both the classes will be released in the month of August.