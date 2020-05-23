Council for Indian School Certification Exams (CISCE) has released the timetable for the ISC and ICSE 2020 exam for the remaining subjects on May 22. Students and parents can access the exam timetable at CISCE’s official website, cisce.org.

The Council will conduct the exams for ICSE or 10th class from 2nd July to 12th July. For the ISC or 12th class, the exams will be conducted from 1st July to 14th July.

Here is the direct link to access the CISCE’s timetable for ISC and ICSE exams.

CISCE has also released precautions that all students must follow at the exam centres. All students must be wearing a mask and should bring their own hand sanitisers to the centre. Students must also bring their own writing instrument and no share it with other students.

Physical distancing must be maintained throughout the examination duration with entry and exit conducted in staggered manner to maintain the distancing.

The remaining instructions can be accessed in the timetable notification. Students and parents can also access the notification at the official website.

CISCE was scheduled to conduct the exam in the month of March and April; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, the exams had to be postponed.