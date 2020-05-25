Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 examination admit card is expected to be released around 10 days before the exam date, according to multiple reports. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 31 and thus the admit card is expected to be released around July 21.

GSEB or Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will release the admit card on its official website, gseb.org. Once the admit card is released, all the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can give in their login details to download the admit card.

GSEB had initially scheduled to be conducted the exam on March 31 but had postponed the exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. Last week a notification was issued stating that the GUJCET 2020 exam will now be conducted on July 31.

GUJCET exam is conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state. As earlier reported, around 1.25 lakh candidates have applied for the exam this year of which 75.5 thousand are for non-medical stream and almost 50 thousand for the medical stream.

GSEB usually declares the HSC Science stream result and GUJCET result together. However, this year the board has already declared the 12th Science stream result on May 17 and the students had scored a pass percentage of 71.34%. The result for the HSC Commerce and Arts stream is expected to be released in the month of May itself.