Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the exam dates for various 2020 CET exams. All the CET exams under TSCHE will be conducted in the month of July and details of the exam dates are available below.

TS EAMCET, TS ECET, TS ECET, TS LAWCET/PGLCET, TS PGECET, TS ICET, TS EdCEDT, and TS Poly CEET exams are now scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 15. The exam date for the TS PECET will be declared later and will be conducted after July 16.

Here is the TSCHE exam dates:

TSCHE CET 2020 exam schedule Exam Dates TS PGECET July 1 to July 3 TS ECET July 4 TS EAMCET July 6 to July 9 TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET July 10 TS ICET July 13 TS EdCET July 15 TS PECET Dates to be announced later (beyond July 16) TS Poly CET July 1

Here is the direct link to access the TSCHE notification.

Earlier on May 15, the Council had extended the application dates for all the CET exams without late fees until May 31. The application process is still ongoing and link to access the relevant application link can be found at TSCHE’s official website, tsche.ac.in.

TSCHE conducts various entrance exams for admissions to various colleges and institutions in the state which includes TS EAMCET, TS LAWCET, TS EdCET, TS ECET, TS ICET, TS PGECET, and TS PECET.