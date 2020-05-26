Madhya Pradesh universities will conduct the final year examination for all the undergraduate, postgraduate, and other courses from June 29. The examination for the final year will be conducted from this day in all private and public universities and will go on until July 31.

The decision to conduct the exam in these days was taken in a meeting attended by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Governor Lalji Tandon and other senior officials of Higher Education Department at Raj Bhawan, informs Indianexpress.com.

Now universities will release the timetable for the colleges affiliated under them and other details will be released soon. Students are suggested to keep checking the official university websites for more future updates.

The state has registered more than 6800 cases of COVID-19 cases with 300 deaths registered until Monday. The nationwide COVID-19 cases crosses the 1.44 lakh mark with more than 4150 deaths.