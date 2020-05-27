Andhra University releases 2020 UG examination timetable
The exams will be conducted in the month of July and detailed timetable will be released soon.
Andhra University (AU) will be conducting the Undergraduate degree in the month of July and the timetable for examination was released on May 26, according to Times of India.
The exam timetable was released for BSc and BA examination which are now scheduled to be conducted in July 2020. The report adds that the timetables for various exams will be available at the official website in the near future..
The timetable for the following exams have been released according to the report:
- BSc (CBCS) Pattern 2nd Semester
- BA (CBCS) Pattern 2nd Semester
- BA (CBCS) Pattern 4th Semester
- BA (CBCS) Pattern 6th Semester
- BSc (CBCS) Pattern 4th Semester
- BSc (CBCS) Pattern 6th Semester
- BSc Food Technology (CBCS) Pattern 2nd Semester
- BSc Food Technology (CBCS) Pattern 4th Semester
- BSc Food Science and Nutrition Pattern 2nd Semester
- BSc Food Science and Nutrition Pattern 4th Semester