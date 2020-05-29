Delhi University or DU will be conducting the admission process and entrance examination for the postgraduate programmes from July 27 tentatively, according to NDTV. The registration process for the exam will be conducted from June 8 to June 30, adds the report.

The result for the entrance exams are expected to be declared on August 14 and the new academic session is expected to begin from September 2020 for PG students.

These decisions were revealed as part of the agenda of Delhi University’s Academic Council meeting scheduled for May 29, 2020, reports NDTV. The dates mentioned above are purely tentative and will depend on the COVID-19 situation and lockdown prevalent.

NDTV adds that DU will be holding the PG admissions based on the first merit, second and third merit between August 18 to August 31. Admission based on the first merit list will be done from August 18 to August 20, for the second from Augsut 23 to Augsut 25, and for third merit list from August 28 to August 31.

UGC had issued guidelines to all colleges and universities to conduct the admission process in the month of August and to start the academic session from September 2020.