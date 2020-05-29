BITSAT 2020 exams to be conducted from August 6 to August 10
Details of the BITSAT examination will be revealed in the future at the official website.
BITSAT 2020 exams dates have been finally revealed. The exam is slated to be conducted from August 6 to August 10, according to the official website. More details regarding the exam will be released in the near future on the official website, bitsadmission.com.
The official announcement said, “Revised BITSAT-2020 online test dates are now announced. BITSAT-2020 online tests will be conducted during 6th August - 10th August 2020. More details will be updated soon.”
BITSAT 2020 exam was scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to May 25; however, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the exams were postponed. Moreover, the application process was also extended and the deadline to fill the application form was May 5.
BITSAT-2020 is a CBT test for admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. The exam will be of 3-hour duration testing students on Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency, Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics/Biology.
BITS Pilani is a deemed university offering offering degree programmes in Engineering, Sciences, Technology, Pharmacy, Management and Humanities. The institute has three campuses across India and one in Dubai.