BITSAT 2020 exams dates have been finally revealed. The exam is slated to be conducted from August 6 to August 10, according to the official website. More details regarding the exam will be released in the near future on the official website, bitsadmission.com.

The official announcement said, “Revised BITSAT-2020 online test dates are now announced. BITSAT-2020 online tests will be conducted during 6th August - 10th August 2020. More details will be updated soon.”

BITSAT 2020 exam was scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to May 25; however, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the exams were postponed. Moreover, the application process was also extended and the deadline to fill the application form was May 5.

BITSAT-2020 is a CBT test for admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. The exam will be of 3-hour duration testing students on Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency, Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics/Biology.

BITS Pilani is a deemed university offering offering degree programmes in Engineering, Sciences, Technology, Pharmacy, Management and Humanities. The institute has three campuses across India and one in Dubai.