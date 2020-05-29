Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, (BIEAP) has finally revealed the date for the remaining subjects as part of the 2nd Inter 2020 examination. The exam for the remaining subjects is scheduled to be conducted on June 3rd. 2020.

The notification released on Thursday stating that the exam for Geography II and Modern Language II will be conducted on June 3rd from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon. There are no changes in the exam centre and the same hall tickets can be used to appear for the exam.

The board will take all the COVID-19 precautions at the exam centre with use of face mask and maintaining physical distancing. Students can bring their own sanitiser and water bottle. Apart from that several measures have been issued as part of COVID-19 precautions for Chief Superintendent.

The exams were scheduled to be conducted on March 23rd but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The hall tickets are still available for download at the official website.