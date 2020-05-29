Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddav Thackey will be meeting all the Vice-Chancellors of universities in the state tomorrow to discuss the final year examination for college students, reports NDTV. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 12.30 on May 30, 2020.

State Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Uday Samant, tweeted the update regarding the meeting of CM with VCs. Earlier Samant had requested UGC to promote all students including the final year students on basis of internal assessment.

उद्या दिनांक ३० मे रोजी दुपारी १२.३० वाजता मा मुख्यमंत्री उद्धवजी ठाकरे विद्यापीठाच्या कुलगुरूंशी अंतिम वर्षाच्या परीक्षेसंदर्भात VC वरून चर्चा करणार आहेत . — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) May 29, 2020

The state government has already decided to promote the first and second year students on basis of internal assessment. Only the final year students will be appearing for the exam this year.

No date or schedule has been released by the universities regarding the final year exam; however, Samant has said that no exam will be conducted before May 31. NDTV adds that more than 30 lakh students are slated to appear for the exam this year from the state.

Maharashtra has been the worst affected state in terms of COVID-19 cases with almost 60,000 cases reported and more than 1980 deaths until Thursday. The nationwide figure has crossed the 1.65 lakh mark on Thursday with more than 4700 deaths.