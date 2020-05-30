Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the class 10th and class 12th result for the year 2020 today at around 2.30 pm. The result was supposed to come out in the official website and multiple third party websites and students can check the results there.

NDTV reports that the pass percentage of the HSSLC examination for the state stood at 73.72%. For HSLC exam, the pass percentage was 70.02%. In 2019, the pass percentages were slightly better with 74.44% for class 12th and 68.29% for class 10th.

NDTV adds that pass percentage in class 10th for girls is 70.88% and for boys is 69.04%. For the class 12 exams, the pass percentage was 68.99% for boys in Commerce stream, 83.61% for girls. In Arts stream, 65.65% boys and 77.27% girls cleared the exam. For Science, the pass percentage was 75.07% for boys and 87.06% for girls.

The official gazette released on May 28 states the documents of results will be issued from 5th June. The document will be issued to Superintendents after June 5 due to the COVID-19 lockdown and to maintain physical distancing protocols.