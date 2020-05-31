Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be issuing detailed timetable and other details to conduct the 10th and 12th board exams for the remaining subjects.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot instructed the board to prepare for conducting the pending exams that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, according to several reports.

The decision was taken in a meeting conveyed by the CM where he asked the Board officials to prepare for the exam and to keep in mind the various COVID-19 precautions and protocols.

The minister asked that all exam centres should be equipped with enough masks and sanitisers for all the students and teachers. Moreover, stress was laid on proper physical distancing protocols at the exam centres.

Suggestions for increasing the number of examination centre was also discussed. The CM suggested to sanitise all the schools which are being used as a quarantine centre before the exam.

The board was scheduled to conduct the exams in the month of March and April; however, due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed since March 24, the exams were postponed for a later date.