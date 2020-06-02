West Bengal Madhyamik result is expected to be declared in the last week of June or in the first week of July, reports Indianexpress.com. The report says that the evaluation work needs to be submitted by today after which the post-evaluation phase will begin.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said to the outlet that it will take around a month’s time to finish the post-evaluation work after which the result will be declared.

The result will be announced at the official websites, wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. The students can check the result in these websites once they are declared.

The report says that around 10.15 lakh students had appeared for the 10th or Madhyamik examination from the board this year. The examination was conducted in the month of February.

In 2019, the state Madhyamik result was declared on May 21, 2020. The pass percentage was recorded 86.07% which was an all-time high for the state. Sougata Das from Mahammedpur Deshpran Vidyapith had topped the West Bengal Class 10 exams with 694 marks out of 700.