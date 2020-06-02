Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the 9th class result for 2020 today, June 2, 2020, at around 1.00 pm according to Times of India. The result, once declared, is expected to be available at the official websites, jac,jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

According to the report, around 4.22 lakh students had participated in the 9th class examination this year. The exam was conducted in the month of January 2020 and now the result will be declared.

The result was scheduled to be declared on March 20; however, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the result was delayed as the Council did not want students to go out to cybercafes to check the result and expose themselves to the virus.

The report also states that the class 8th result is also expected to be released this week. The class 5th and 7th results have already been declared by the Council.

In 2019, JAC had declared the 9th class result on April 11th, 2019. The class 8th result was also declared soon after the 9th class result. The 9th exam in 2019 was conducted in the months of February and March 2019.