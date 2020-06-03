Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the state will conduct the SSC or 10th class examination from July 10, reports Times of India. The minister also said that all COVID-19 precautions will be taken at the examination centre to protect the students from the disease.

The examination was scheduled to begin initially in the first week of March but was postponed due to local body elections. Later the exam scheduled to begin on March 28 was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Times of India reports that the state will set up more than 4000 examination centres and no more than 10-12 students will be allowed to sit in a class to maintain physical distancing. The minister also said that the state will procure more than 8 lakh masks for the students, adds the report.

All centres will be installed with thermal scanning and no centres will be allowed in a containment zone. If new containment zones are earmarked around a centre, then the centre will be moved to a new place, said the minister.

Andhra Pradesh has registered around 3800 COVID-19 cases with 64 deaths. The nationwide figure crossed the 2 lakh mark on Tuesday with the death toll crossing the 5800 mark.