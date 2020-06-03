Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) released a notification on Tuesday stating that the 12th class practical examination will be held on June 9 and June 10, reports Times of India. The notification was issued by the board secretary, Neena Srivastava.

The report says that many students had missed their practical exams due to unavoidable reasons. Thus, the board has decided to conduct the exam again for such students.

The circular said that all the students who need to appear for the practical exam should approach the district inspector of schools (DIOS) who will inform the students of the practical exam centre and other relevant information, adds the report.

The theoretical examination was conducted in the month of February and March; however, the practical exams could not conducted for all the students due to the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown. These practical exams will now be conducted in government and aided colleges under the supervision of DIOS, says the report.

The UP board is in the process of evaluating the answer sheets with the latest report suggesting more than 97% of evaluation work having been completed. The result for 10th and 12th examination is expected to be out in the third week of June. More than 56 lakh students had appeared for the board exam this year.