Uttar Pradesh 10th and 12th board examination results are expected to be declared by the third week of June 2020, reports Times of India. The report states that 96% of the evaluation work has been completed and the remaining work is expected to be completed within the next few days after which the tabulation work will begin.

The report states that 100% of the evaluation work has been completed in the areas falling under green zone of COVID-19 pandemic. Out of 133 centres falling in orange zone, 131 centres have finished the work of answer paper evaluation.

Bulk of centres falling in green zones are yet to complete the evaluation work. This is because the evaluation work in these zones started late and the region also witnessed a few protests from teachers involved in the evaluation work.

Once the evaluation work is completed, the next phase of result declaration process which involves tabulation work will begin. More than 56 lakh students have appeared for the board exam from 10th and 12th class this year.

The board generally declares the results of both the classes on the same day. Once the result is declared, it is expected to be available at the official website, upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

In 2019, the board had declared the board exam results on April 27th. The class 10th students had achieved a pass percentage of 80.7% whereas the 12th students managed 70.2%.