Chief Minister Kejriwal informed that the government will be lifting certain lockdown restrictions from June 1. In what is termed as Unlock 1.0, the government will allow salons, beauty parlous, and barbershops to function in the state but malls and religious places will remain closed until further notice, says NDTV.

NDTV has listed the activities that will be allowed and not allowed under the first phase of unclocking in Delhi, which are as follows:

Delhi Unlock 1.0: What will open:

Barber shops and salons

Markets, complexes can open without any odd-even rule

Two-wheelers with pillion riders

Industries can also reopen without staggered shifts.

Restaurants for takeaways, home delivery

Buses with up to 20 passengers

All offices; Work From Home encouraged for private offices

Construction

Delhi Unlock 1.0: What will remain shut:



Malls

Hotels and restaurants

Places of worship

Metro services

Schools, colleges

Spas

Cinemas, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls

Social, religious, sports, cultural, academic functions and gatherings

The CM also said that the state borders will remain sealed for a week’s time, says another report from NDTV. He said “Delhi borders are to be sealed for the next week. Essential services are exempted. We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after seeking suggestions from citizens,”

The CM had said that the borders are being sealed so that hospitals in the state can handle the sudden spike of COVID-19 cases.