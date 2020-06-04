Director General of Education, Tamil Nadu, will release the class 10th hall tickets for the exam scheduled in the month of June today, May 4, reports Times of India. Students who are going to participate in the exam privately can download the hall ticket from the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

All the students who will be participating in the exam as regular students will have to approach their schools to collect the hall tickets. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 15 to June 25, 2020. For students residing in containment zones, the hall tickets will be home delivered.

The exams were scheduled to be conducted in the month of March and April but were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant lockdown. The exams are now being conducted in the month of June.

The class XI exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 16 and the class XII exam for absentee students will be conducted from June. These hall tickets will also be released today, adds the report.