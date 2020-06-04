Uttar Pradesh government has extended the lockdown until June 30 but has said that restrictions will be removed phase-wise outside containment zones. On June 8, as part of the first phase of relaxation or Unlock 1.0, restaurants, malls, religious places, and hotels will reopen.

Hindustan Times reports the state government has issued an order on May 31st regarding the first phase of relaxation in COVID-19 lockdown. As recommended by the centre, the state will implement lockdown in containment zones in a strict manner with only essential activities being allowed.

The government has decided to not allow anyone to enter the state from Delhi hotspots and containment zones via Noida and Ghaziabad. Delhi has also sealed its border for a week’s time except for essential personnel and activities.

Uttar Pradesh government will allow the below-mentioned activities in the state, reports Hindustan Times:

UP Unlock 1.0: What will be allowed from June 8

Government offices will start functioning with 100% workforce. Staggered timings will be followed to reduce the number of employees working at a time.

Restaurants, hotels and shopping malls can open.

Religious places can open.

Markets will be allowed to open from 9.00 am to 9.00 pm and weekly markets in rural areas with strict following of COVID-19 measures.

Supermarkets will also be allowed to open while maintaining physical distancing and other COVID-19 precautions.

Salons and beauty parlous can open with staff wearing masks and gloves while working.

No e-passes required to travel within the state.

Industrial units will be allowed to open outside the containment zones but strict COVID-19 measures need to be followed like thermal scanning, sanitising, physical distancing, wearing of masks among others.

UP Unlock 1.0: What will remain closed:

International air travel

Swimming pool and gymnasiums

Education institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres

Cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, entertainment parks, and bars

Metro services

Assembly for religious, cultural, recreation, political, academic, or sports purposes

The guidelines issued by the state are in sync with the guidelines issued by the centre on May 28. States are allowed to implement stricter lockdown guidelines. In the second phase of relaxation on July 1, the centre will assess if educational institutions can be opened but any decision will be taken in consultation with the states and union territories.